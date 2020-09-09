Valerie Giffin

Peep Corporate Identity

Peep Corporate Identity System⁠

Peep is a sunglass company located in Brighton, UK whose values center around promoting diversity & uniqueness. They wanted a corporate identity that was bold, colourful, and fun, reminiscent of summer vibes.⁠

The pattern created for the brand uses different lens shapes to push the assortment of their lineup with an ice cream shop-esque colour palette and a fashion-focused typeface with enough restraint to be approachable.⁠

