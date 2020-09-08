adawatch.id Logo Design | Abu Sayed

Hello designers,

I am presenting my latest logo project.

--

Press 'L' for showing love...

Follow me! I promise to inspire and amaze you!

--

Want to buy Vector work for using on your work?

Adobestock: https://adobe.ly/3jUg1oD

--

Abu sayed is available for new projects.

My Page: https://web.facebook.com/abusayedASI/