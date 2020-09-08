Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abu Sayed

adawatch.id Logo Design | Abu Sayed

Abu Sayed
Abu Sayed
  • Save
adawatch.id Logo Design | Abu Sayed web ux ui lettering letter clean app icon abstract illustrator art illustration graphic design vector typography minimal logo flat design branding
adawatch.id Logo Design | Abu Sayed web ux ui lettering letter clean app icon abstract illustrator art illustration graphic design vector typography minimal logo flat design branding
Download color palette
  1. Mug.jpg
  2. man hold mockup.jpg

Hello designers,
I am presenting my latest logo project.
--
Press 'L' for showing love...
Follow me! I promise to inspire and amaze you!
--
Want to buy Vector work for using on your work?
Adobestock: https://adobe.ly/3jUg1oD
--
Abu sayed is available for new projects.
My Page: https://web.facebook.com/abusayedASI/

Abu Sayed
Abu Sayed

More by Abu Sayed

View profile
    • Like