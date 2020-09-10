Confirmation

Ilya Antonenko

Hello everyone 👋

I like to pay attention to little things, including the text copies presented in the product.

Want to share with you the first two things I learned regards the text copies:
1) They must be useful to the user
2) The must display the appropriate type of communication, based on the brand archetype and increase trust.
These things I showed on this screen

So it turns out that texts are crucial in proper usage. And how do you deal with ux writing? Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!

Got a cool project in mind or need help with existing?
Drop me a line at ntnkodesign@gmail.com

