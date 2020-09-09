Ilya Antonenko

Investment preferences

Ilya Antonenko
Ilya Antonenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Investment preferences exploration inspiration quote stepper checkbox investment preferences property investing real estate blue onboarding ux minimal design interface ui clean
Download color palette

Hello, dribbblers!

Here is a new user onboarding design concept for the real estate investing platform.

Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!

My LinkedIn

Ilya Antonenko
Ilya Antonenko
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Ilya Antonenko

View profile
    • Like