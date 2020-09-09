Investment plans

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone 👋
This is a new user onboarding step for real estate investing platform.
Here the user should specify the amount he plans to invest this year. For the quickest passing of this step, I added a step price range choice. And after analyzing that a larger percentage of the target audience plans to invest from $10 to 50k dollars, I set these values by default.
What do you think of this? Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!
Got a cool project in mind or need help with existing?
Drop me a line at ntnkodesign@gmail.com | LinkedIn | Dribbble