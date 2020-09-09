Investment plans

Hello everyone 👋

This is a new user onboarding step for real estate investing platform.

Here the user should specify the amount he plans to invest this year. For the quickest passing of this step, I added a step price range choice. And after analyzing that a larger percentage of the target audience plans to invest from $10 to 50k dollars, I set these values by default.

What do you think of this? Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!

Got a cool project in mind or need help with existing?

Drop me a line at ntnkodesign@gmail.com | LinkedIn | Dribbble