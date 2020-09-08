🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Awesome People 🏀
Super excited to share Weather app / Dashboard design i am currently working on.
Stay up to date and prepared no matter the weather with live radar, weather maps and severe weather alerts. You can also manage personal weather alerts, so you receive notifications that are important to you. Plus, we’ve got a whole range of useful weather features for you to plan ahead with confidence
Please leave your valuable feedback.
Thanks for watching! ❤️
Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk
Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/