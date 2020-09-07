Meghdeep Sarkar

QUARANTINE DESK

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
  • Save
QUARANTINE DESK plant illustration interior urban art colour palette geometric illustration illustration vector illustrator
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

The illustration has been created based on personal experience after the pandemic broke out. The environment changed and the working setup had to cope up with that.

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

More by Meghdeep Sarkar

View profile
    • Like