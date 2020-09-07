Crypto Trading Platform Landing Page

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, friends? We’re happy to show you how the Purrweb team designed a landing page for a cryptocurrency copy trading platform. 🤓

💻 On the shot, you see the homepage that allows users to find out more about the platform and services it provides. We worked on brand-building, so it was eye-catching.

🖌 When choosing the color palette, we wanted to bend the general patterns of the crypto related interface: green colors + dark themes + isometric illustrations. We planned to stand out from the competitors — that’s why we chose blue as a core color. Blue represents stability and discipline, which is just what the industry needs! To make the elements lighter, added shadows to the main units. We also made illustrations to attract YA.

💰 It’s a platform for copy trading. The user can choose an investment strategy of a prominent trader, copy the main principles and earn money.

Created by Purrweb Team

Press L if you like this design and share feedback!

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜