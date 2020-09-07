Crypto Trading Platform Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Howdy, friends? We’re happy to show you how the Purrweb team designed a landing page for a cryptocurrency copy trading platform. 🤓
💻 On the shot, you see the homepage that allows users to find out more about the platform and services it provides. We worked on brand-building, so it was eye-catching.
🖌 When choosing the color palette, we wanted to bend the general patterns of the crypto related interface: green colors + dark themes + isometric illustrations. We planned to stand out from the competitors — that’s why we chose blue as a core color. Blue represents stability and discipline, which is just what the industry needs! To make the elements lighter, added shadows to the main units. We also made illustrations to attract YA.
💰 It’s a platform for copy trading. The user can choose an investment strategy of a prominent trader, copy the main principles and earn money.
Created by Purrweb Team
