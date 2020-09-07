Shruti Jhaveri

Order management listing

Shruti Jhaveri
Shruti Jhaveri
  • Save
Order management listing enterprise dropwdown accordian admin dashboard table order fulfillment clean backend support ecommerce ux listing order management oms
Download color palette

A design exploration for the order management tool for the support team at Fynd where the main goal was to simplify the heavy content of order details for easy accessibility.

View full case study here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/105279605/Ninja-OMS

Shruti Jhaveri
Shruti Jhaveri

More by Shruti Jhaveri

View profile
    • Like