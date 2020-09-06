PinnerAiden

Juliets Castle Revamp

PinnerAiden
PinnerAiden
Hire Me
  • Save
Juliets Castle Revamp leisure pattern modern logo red logo abstract logo coaster design store design restaurant logo sports branding castle castle logo bar logo sports logo sports bar sign design graphic design logo branding and identity branding logo design
Juliets Castle Revamp leisure pattern modern logo red logo abstract logo coaster design store design restaurant logo sports branding castle castle logo bar logo sports logo sports bar sign design graphic design logo branding and identity branding logo design
Juliets Castle Revamp leisure pattern modern logo red logo abstract logo coaster design store design restaurant logo sports branding castle castle logo bar logo sports logo sports bar sign design graphic design logo branding and identity branding logo design
Download color palette
  1. juliets-for-dribbble.png
  2. juliest brand – 4.png
  3. Web 1920 – 28.png

Revamp for popular sports bar & lounge, based in Canada.

With interchangeable horizontal version to be used when applicable.

Are you looking for a designer? Feel free to reach out and we can discuss details.
pinneraiden.com

PinnerAiden
PinnerAiden
Future focused; Designing for results.
Hire Me

More by PinnerAiden

View profile
    • Like