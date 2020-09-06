The Stagia platform (a reference to the term "estágio" in Portuguese - BR) is the result of the work of Brazilian students in the Software Engineering course that seeks to help university students find internships offered by companies more quickly and easily.

To demonstrate the student and company side, two shades of blue were chosen to refer to education. The light tone refers to the university student, while the darker tone symbolizes the company that will offer vacancies on the platform. The shape of the logo was designed to pass the initial 'S' for the name Stagia.

