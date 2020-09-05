GYM Project

✨We developed 100% mobile-friendly, creative website for R-Start GYM design in 👉 WebFlow



💪 📢R-Start GYM increases their brand awareness with our services including branding, digital marketing and the interconnected social media accounts.

You can feel the privilege of sports with personalized training program and dietitian support. 🏋️Their slogan is “Join us to change your body” 🗨️

Don't forget to appreciate and follow me🤗, thanks.

Available for new projects: hurkangokkaya@gmail.com

***Looking for job opportunities in Europe***

Let's Connect

Webflow | LinkedIn | Instagram | Website

My Brands

BrainOG | Interlanguage Club | Book of Metal | Yabancı Delisi | Interlanguage Talks