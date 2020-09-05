Roko Project

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
🚀 We developed 100% mobile-friendly, creative, new website for Roko design in 👉 WebFlow
🏆 Roko Ice Cream & Coffee Shop has really amazing internet ratings with our services including branding, digital marketing and the interconnected social media accounts. 😎
Roko is ranked first place and listed as the best ice cream shop in Ankara on Foursquare's best ice cream shop list. 🏅 The ice cream and coffee shop also has the top ranking on Google (4.8/5) and Facebook (4.5/5). 🍨Roko serves the best ice cream products thanks to their deep knowledge and experience of four generations. They have 44 different kind of ice cream🍦, great waffles with ice cream🥞, coffee☕, fresh juices🍹 and toasts🌭. They are open four seasons and usually until late hours. You can find delicious ice cream even in #winter ☃ at Roko Ice cream & Coffee Shop!
Visit website 💻 and follow social media accounts for more information, latest products and promotions.
Available for new projects: hurkangokkaya@gmail.com
***Looking for job opportunities in Europe***
