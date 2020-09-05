Hürkan Gökkaya

Roko Project

Hürkan Gökkaya
Hürkan Gökkaya
  • Save
Roko Project social shop instagram desert food ice cream cone ice ice cream shop ice cream icecream web social media branding design responsive website responsive design website design webflow website webdesign
Download color palette

🚀 We developed 100% mobile-friendly, creative, new website for Roko design in 👉 WebFlow

🏆 Roko Ice Cream & Coffee Shop has really amazing internet ratings with our services including branding, digital marketing and the interconnected social media accounts. 😎

Roko is ranked first place and listed as the best ice cream shop in Ankara on Foursquare's best ice cream shop list. 🏅 The ice cream and coffee shop also has the top ranking on Google (4.8/5) and Facebook (4.5/5). 🍨Roko serves the best ice cream products thanks to their deep knowledge and experience of four generations. They have 44 different kind of ice cream🍦, great waffles with ice cream🥞, coffee☕, fresh juices🍹 and toasts🌭. They are open four seasons and usually until late hours. You can find delicious ice cream even in #winter ☃ at Roko Ice cream & Coffee Shop!

Visit website 💻 and follow social media accounts for more information, latest products and promotions.

Don't forget to appreciate and follow me🤗, thanks.
Available for new projects: hurkangokkaya@gmail.com

***Looking for job opportunities in Europe***

Let's Connect
Webflow | LinkedIn | Instagram | Website

My Brands
BrainOG | Interlanguage Club | Book of Metal | Yabancı Delisi | Interlanguage Talks

Hürkan Gökkaya
Hürkan Gökkaya

More by Hürkan Gökkaya

View profile
    • Like