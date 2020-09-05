Netcad Project

⭐I developed 100% mobile-friendly, creative, new website for Netcad, made in 👉 WebFlow

When I was working at Netcad, there was a project about digitalization. I organized all

departments (sales, developer, education,

international, public relations) more than 100 people and completed this complex project. ✔️Main tasks were installing portal and developing plugins,

setting standards, creating categories/tagging options, designing page templates, authorizing users, organizing meetings, communicating with departments, solving problems.

