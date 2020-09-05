Hürkan Gökkaya

Honeymoon Hotel Booking Project

Hürkan Gökkaya
Hürkan Gökkaya
  • Save
Honeymoon Hotel Booking Project love room booking airbnb hotel booking hotel honeymoon concept php admin panel social media branding web design responsive website responsive design website design webflow website webdesign
Download color palette

Multi-language hotel booking website🏩
Front-end made in 👉 WebFlow

Back-end: PHP Framework Codeigniter Database: MYSQL

🌟Modules: Destinations, Places, Hotels, Rooms, Promotions, Facilities, Photo Gallery, Prices, Discounts, Reservations, Maps, Feedbacks, Support, Negotiations, FAQ, Currency, Content Approval, Search, Rating, Comments

Don't forget to appreciate and follow me🤗, thanks.
Available for new projects: hurkangokkaya@gmail.com

***Looking for job opportunities in Europe***

Let's Connect
Webflow | LinkedIn | Instagram | Website

My Brands
BrainOG | Interlanguage Club | Book of Metal | Yabancı Delisi | Interlanguage Talks

Hürkan Gökkaya
Hürkan Gökkaya

More by Hürkan Gökkaya

View profile
    • Like