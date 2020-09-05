Healthy Food Project

100% mobile-friendly website we have developed for FitTime🚀 made in 👉 WebFlow

📣All operations can be monitored instantly with the management panel especially developed for the company.

💪The company has been recognized and growing day by day with the help of BrainOG services including branding, digital marketing and the integration of social media.

What is #FitTime? Your daily diet menu comes up to your door with 'the personalized food package system of FitTime'. 🍲🍊🍆🍵🍳🍣🍰🍉🍔🍓

Don't forget to appreciate and follow me🤗, thanks.

Available for new projects: hurkangokkaya@gmail.com

***Looking for job opportunities in Europe***

Let's Connect

Webflow | LinkedIn | Instagram | Website

My Brands

BrainOG | Interlanguage Club | Book of Metal | Yabancı Delisi | Interlanguage Talks