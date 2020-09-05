Healthy Food Project

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
100% mobile-friendly website we have developed for FitTime🚀 made in 👉 WebFlow
📣All operations can be monitored instantly with the management panel especially developed for the company.
💪The company has been recognized and growing day by day with the help of BrainOG services including branding, digital marketing and the integration of social media.
What is #FitTime? Your daily diet menu comes up to your door with 'the personalized food package system of FitTime'. 🍲🍊🍆🍵🍳🍣🍰🍉🍔🍓
Available for new projects: hurkangokkaya@gmail.com
***Looking for job opportunities in Europe***
