⭐ “Epilepsi” project is being carried out to raise epilepsy awareness and to inform people about VNS Therapy.🌷

Patients and doctors can reach frequently asked questions, recent news, stories, videos and recent events about Epilepsy and VNS Therapy via ✨100% mobile/user-friendly portal we have developed and designed for Meta Medikal, made in 👉 WebFlow

📣 BrainOG monitors, shares, filters, analyzes all data regarding epilepsy with our social media management services on behalf of the organization.

What is VNSTherapy? 📖 VNS Therapy has given thousands of people the opportunity to live more fulfilling lives with fewer, less severe seizures. VNS Therapy is designed to stop seizures, so patients can focus on what’s important, more seizure-free moments.

