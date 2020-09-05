Dosima Project

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Online📢 We developed 100% mobile-friendly, creative, new website for Dosima. 💻 made in 👉 WebFlow
Feel free to visit the Dosima website to learn more detailed information about technical features, social facilities, services, housing and office types.🏘️ Dosima adds value to Ankara city life with their residence and office projects since 1997 🏙️ Luxury residences, innovative and different concept projects such as smart buildings, disabled-friendly buildings can be counted among Dosima projects. 👍
Follow Dosima Yapı social media accounts for new projects and promotions. 👀
