🤘 At the moment, Book of Metal have 96,869 bands, 20,229 concert halls, 228,906 lyrics, 970 genres, 10,147 band members, 24,410 albums and everyday growing in numbers.🎶
Book of Metal Since 6.6.16
🖤"The Aim of Book of Metal Project is to make metal music better known and introduce metal music to broad audiences around the World. We want to thank all our independent supporters and bands whose contributions to this project are highly valued. Time to Rock the World! "🤘
Designed Book of Metal portal powered by WebFlow🎨. used python to collect big data, designed all databases on mysql, keep on managing and optimizing.
Developed visitor, band and admin panels with PHP Framework Codeigniter, that includes🎵 band, concert, band member, album, song, lyric, video, survey, concert hall, genre, instrument modules.🤘
