Sprocket iOS Bike Sale Inactive

Added new states to Sprocket where your bike sale can be made inactive and you can reactivate it. This is to prevent stale stuff from clogging up the marketplace :)
note: these are actual implementation screenshots not mockups
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB