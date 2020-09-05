Petra Herberger

Monkey & Giraffe

Monkey & Giraffe giraffe monkey circus illustration cel animation animated gif
The next animation for my Circus Series, this time using affter effects and a more verctor based style. Had as much fun as the monkey while doing it ;-)

Posted on Sep 5, 2020
