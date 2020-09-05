Abu Sayed

Fishing Flay Logo Design concept | Premium Resource | Abu Sayed

Abu Sayed
Abu Sayed
  • Save
Fishing Flay Logo Design concept | Premium Resource | Abu Sayed ui ux lettering abstract clean art letter app icon animal illustrator graphic design minimal flat typography vector branding design logo illustration
Download color palette

Hello designers,
I am presenting my latest premium logo resource.
--
Press 'L' for showing love...
Follow me! I promise to inspire and amaze you!
--
Want to buy this work for using on your work?
Adobestock: https://stock.adobe.com/contributor/209777676/abusayed_gd?
--
Abu sayed is available for new projects.
My Page: https://web.facebook.com/abusayedASI/

Abu Sayed
Abu Sayed

More by Abu Sayed

View profile
    • Like