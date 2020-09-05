Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Worth Art

modern minimalist Giraffe furniture logo design

Worth Art
Worth Art
  • Save
modern minimalist Giraffe furniture logo design giraffefurniturelogo designer chair design lineart flat icon logo design branding creative logo creative modern minimalist logodesigns minimal worthart logodesign furniturelogo giraffelogo logo funiture giraffe
Download color palette

This is our one of creative LineArt logo concept with minimalism and modern feel.

Concept= Giraffe + Chair

This can be use for chair/Furniture logo design.

Contact me at https://bit.ly/3qFuA48

Worth Art
Worth Art

More by Worth Art

View profile
    • Like