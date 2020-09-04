Dennis Pasyuk

Chick-Fil-A

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Chick-Fil-A product design fast food chickfila redesign concept food redesign minimal logotype figma exploration brand identity branding brand logo
Chick-Fil-A product design fast food chickfila redesign concept food redesign minimal logotype figma exploration brand identity branding brand logo
Chick-Fil-A product design fast food chickfila redesign concept food redesign minimal logotype figma exploration brand identity branding brand logo
Chick-Fil-A product design fast food chickfila redesign concept food redesign minimal logotype figma exploration brand identity branding brand logo
Download color palette
  1. 2.png
  2. 1.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png

A minimal take on Chick-Fil-A's logo. Current is great and doesn't need changing but this was fun to work on.

8fc8b93a380ddd5211c908f832c4f263
Rebound of
Rebrand Your Favorite Fast Food Guilty Pleasure
By Dribbble
Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Making clients go "Sheeeeeeshhh" 🍉
Hire Me

More by Dennis Pasyuk

View profile
    • Like