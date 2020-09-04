Animasus

OAKAO Logomark website webdesign web ui logomark graphic design logo graphicdesign figmadesign figma fashion brand logo fashion brand fashion
The logomark from some branding and website design practice using the imaginary, gender neutral fashion brand, OAKAO.

Special thanks to Milkovi for the beautiful stock photography>>> https://unsplash.com/@milkovi

