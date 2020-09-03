🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone!
Today I want to share one of our beloved projects we did last year. The FreeB is a birth control subscription service that becomes a great step towards simplifying lives of many women. It gives flexibility in caring for their health and the ability to choose birth control and receive professional medical advice anywhere at any time.
Press “L” if you like it 🖤!
In the next shots, we’ll share more details of the project UI.
Full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/92882171/Birth-Control-Subscription-Service-with-Telemedicine
Art Direction and UX @Serhii
UI design @Olesia
Motion design @Stacy
Litnevski Studio
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Vimeo