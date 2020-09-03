Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Serhii Litnevski
Litnevski Studio

Birth control subscription service with telemedicine

Serhii Litnevski
Litnevski Studio
Serhii Litnevski for Litnevski Studio
Hi everyone!
Today I want to share one of our beloved projects we did last year. The FreeB is a birth control subscription service that becomes a great step towards simplifying lives of many women. It gives flexibility in caring for their health and the ability to choose birth control and receive professional medical advice anywhere at any time.
In the next shots, we’ll share more details of the project UI.

Full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/92882171/Birth-Control-Subscription-Service-with-Telemedicine

Art Direction and UX @Serhii
UI design @Olesia
Motion design @Stacy

Litnevski Studio
