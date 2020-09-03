Meghdeep Sarkar

URBAN STORY

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
  • Save
URBAN STORY minimalist unique modern city colour palette geometric illustration illustrator urban art vector
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble, glad to be finally here! Here, I have a little piece of my work, inspired by emotions and memories of urban locations close to our heart. The scene depicts the mood and the story of each of these place that leaves a lasting impression on us.

Thanks Aleksandr Suvorov for the invite!

You can also find me on : Instagram | LinkedIn

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

More by Meghdeep Sarkar

View profile
    • Like