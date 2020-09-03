URBAN STORY

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble, glad to be finally here! Here, I have a little piece of my work, inspired by emotions and memories of urban locations close to our heart. The scene depicts the mood and the story of each of these place that leaves a lasting impression on us.
Thanks Aleksandr Suvorov for the invite!
You can also find me on : Instagram | LinkedIn