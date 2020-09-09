Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Clément Casanas

LV Lucien Clarke's Signature Concept #3 🛹- 3D Intro

Clément Casanas
Clément Casanas
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello 👋

Lucien Clarke designed his first pro skate shoe for Louis Vuitton. This is the Biggest Win of the Year!
I decided to make some experiments 🔥
Here an introduction focused on micro-interaction and page transition.

Cheers!

Credits :

Font.
Neue World by Pangram Pangram Foundry

Video and Images.
Lucien Clarke IG
Stance
Louis Vuitton Logo & Monogram

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

Clément Casanas
Clément Casanas
Art Direction & Design 🙃 Discover some stuff ↓
Hire Me

More by Clément Casanas

View profile
    • Like