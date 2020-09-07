LV Lucien Clarke's Signature Concept #1 🛹- 3D interaction

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Lucien Clarke designed his first pro skate shoe for Louis Vuitton. This is the Biggest Win of the Year!
I decided to make some experiments 🔥
Here a quick 3D interaction focused on mouse hover
Cheers!
Credits :
Font.
Neue World by Pangram Pangram Foundry
Video and Images.
Lucien Clarke IG
Stance
Louis Vuitton Logo & Monogram
