Vivek Kay
Sivik©Atelier

Podcast App - Light

Vivek Kay
Sivik©Atelier
Vivek Kay for Sivik©Atelier
Hire Us
  • Save
Podcast App - Light typogaphy light product design music player play news podcast music music app typography web design dailyui branding app design ux ui illustration mobile
Podcast App - Light typogaphy light product design music player play news podcast music music app typography web design dailyui branding app design ux ui illustration mobile
Download color palette
  1. VIV™ – UI:UX Design_013_1.jpg
  2. VIV™ – UI:UX Design_013_2.jpg

Podcast app concept.

Press 'L' on the keyboard if you enjoyed it. Cheers!😊
Be Inspired & Stay Creative🎨

Dribbble | Behance | Instagram

318ffc0bb61a7563c68e55d881039281
Rebound of
Podcast App - Dark
By Vivek Kay
Sivik©Atelier
Sivik©Atelier
Award-Winning Creative Duo based in Dubai—UAE
Hire Us

More by Sivik©Atelier

View profile
    • Like