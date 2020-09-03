Elif Kameşoğlu
AxisDoc Logo Design

Elif Kameşoğlu
Elif Kameşoğlu for Elbu Studio
AxisDoc Logo Design medical medicine pharmacy health axis document doc doctors doctor logo design brand identity symbol icon brand minimal logodesign design branding logo
AxisDoc allows doctors to find the best prescription drugs for their patients, and contact pharmaceutical companies on their own time.

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: elbustudio@gmail.com

