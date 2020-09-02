Game Itens (blockers)

Back in time I was working at Cupcake entertainment on this awesome game, Letters Blast. And I made those props for new pieces blockers, each of then with a different behaviour to bring more challenge to the game. Was quite fun to adapt the visual of the item to the behaviour. For example, the cooler needs two "hits" to reveal a new piece and so on... Check the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/72325377/Game-items-illustration

You can also play the game: https://www.facebook.com/LettersBlastGame