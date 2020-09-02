André Batista

Game Itens (blockers)

André Batista
André Batista
Hire Me
  • Save
Game Itens (blockers) casual games drawing illustrator game asset mobile games facebook game 2d game art charachter design vector illustration
Game Itens (blockers) casual games drawing illustrator game asset mobile games facebook game 2d game art charachter design vector illustration
Game Itens (blockers) casual games drawing illustrator game asset mobile games facebook game 2d game art charachter design vector illustration
Game Itens (blockers) casual games drawing illustrator game asset mobile games facebook game 2d game art charachter design vector illustration
Game Itens (blockers) casual games drawing illustrator game asset mobile games facebook game 2d game art charachter design vector illustration
Game Itens (blockers) casual games drawing illustrator game asset mobile games facebook game 2d game art charachter design vector illustration
Game Itens (blockers) casual games drawing illustrator game asset mobile games facebook game 2d game art charachter design vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. 01-float@2x_RGB.png
  2. 02-leafs@2x_RGB.png
  3. 03-bamboo@2x_RGB.png
  4. 04-jelly@2x_RGB.png
  5. 05-crab@2x_RGB.png
  6. 06-cooler@2x_RGB.png
  7. 07-rock@2x_RGB.png

Back in time I was working at Cupcake entertainment on this awesome game, Letters Blast. And I made those props for new pieces blockers, each of then with a different behaviour to bring more challenge to the game. Was quite fun to adapt the visual of the item to the behaviour. For example, the cooler needs two "hits" to reveal a new piece and so on... Check the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/72325377/Game-items-illustration

You can also play the game: https://www.facebook.com/LettersBlastGame

André Batista
André Batista
UI Designer/2D Artist based in Munich, Germany. ✏️
Hire Me

More by André Batista

View profile
    • Like