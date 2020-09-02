Travelkuy - Travel Agency Website

This design is made to make it easier for users to make a purchase order for a traveling package, targeting young people. the design is made simple but elegant and fun so that users feel comfortable when accessing the website. i am also develop this design into website using bootstrap framework and some library, in this design i use undraw for the illustration and image from unsplash. so you can check at https://aditfirman.github.io/travelkuy-frontend/ or http://travelkuy.patunganbersama.com/. some of the tools i use is Figma for ui/ux design and visual studio code for coding into website :)