Sprocket iOS Bike Sale AFK Update

Redesigned bicycle sale pages to support serial included/verified tags and AFK ( Away From Computer ) stale sale status indicators. Cant decide which is better. What do you think? #halp

Sprocket sale profile header 4x
Rebound of
Sprocket Android Bicycle Sale Profile Header Optimization
Posted on Sep 2, 2020
