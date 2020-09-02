Sprocket iOS Bike Sale AFK Update

Redesigned bicycle sale pages to support serial included/verified tags and AFK ( Away From Computer ) stale sale status indicators. Cant decide which is better. What do you think? #halp

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB