Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Allen Smyllen

Tactika Loan Web App

Allen Smyllen
Allen Smyllen
  • Save
Tactika Loan Web App ux ui design fintech app finance banking
Download color palette

A Fintech Product that process loan for individual and business owners to help regulate finance in the country

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2020
Allen Smyllen
Allen Smyllen

More by Allen Smyllen

View profile
    • Like