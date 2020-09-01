Juliia Melnychenko

Teahuz Tea Production

Juliia Melnychenko
Juliia Melnychenko
  • Save
Teahuz Tea Production colorful packaging pink first screen main page web site design webdevelopment promo tea web design ux design uidesign uxdesign ux ui ux ui ux uiux ui webdesign website
Teahuz Tea Production colorful packaging pink first screen main page web site design webdevelopment promo tea web design ux design uidesign uxdesign ux ui ux ui ux uiux ui webdesign website
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-shot-1.jpg
  2. Dribbble-shot_Teahuz.jpg

Hello guys! It's a piece of my first case on Behance. I've created the packaging concept, developed wireframes and site structure, and designed the promo site's UI.
The full project you can find on https://www.behance.net/gallery/100797741/Teahuz-Tea-Production-Website

Juliia Melnychenko
Juliia Melnychenko
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Juliia Melnychenko

View profile
    • Like