Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lightmatter

Galileo Health Platform Design/Dev

Lightmatter
Lightmatter
Hire Us
  • Save
Galileo Health Platform Design/Dev mobile app ios custom webdesign web uidesign uiux ux ui daily ui creative agency pharmaceutical health clean modern abstract geometric
Galileo Health Platform Design/Dev mobile app ios custom webdesign web uidesign uiux ux ui daily ui creative agency pharmaceutical health clean modern abstract geometric
Download color palette
  1. Galileo_Website.png
  2. LM Hire Us; Light.png

Galileo is an NYC startup that provides a new type of experience: comprehensive treatment and support through a world-class medical team and a modern, mobile-first telehealth platform. From everyday health needs to more complex, chronic conditions, they allow its members to instantly access the wisdom of expert physicians.

We partnered with them to design and develop many of the responsive platforms used to provide care as well as design the earliest versions of the native iOS application.

🔥 Case study here: lightmatter.com/work/galileo-health/

Building something in digital health? Let's chat! hello@lightmatter.com

Lightmatter
Lightmatter
We build ambitious digital health products.
Hire Us

More by Lightmatter

View profile
    • Like