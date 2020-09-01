MBD - Liquor, Beer, & Wine - Marketplace iOS App

Hey there,

Here are a few more screens of something I shared a while ago. This is just a different variation.

Give this shot a like and make sure to follow us in order to stay updated with our work.

https://dribbble.com/89colors

https://dribbble.com/robertbrk

Check the attachments for the crisp view.

Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/

Cheers!