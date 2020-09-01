Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Slidesignus

Galactic - Technology Presentation Design

Slidesignus
Slidesignus
Hire Me
  • Save
Galactic - Technology Presentation Design pitch deck design template startup technology modern space spaceship pitchdeck powerpoint creative presentation design
Galactic - Technology Presentation Design pitch deck design template startup technology modern space spaceship pitchdeck powerpoint creative presentation design
Download color palette
  1. Galactic-dribbble-preview.jpg
  2. Galactic-dribbble-preview-2.jpg

Galactic Space

Price
$12
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Galactic Space

It's spaceship time! Using fluid shape combined with dark blue and bright amber color, we present to you our technology themed presentation template, "Galactic". You can purchase it here.

We are open for new projects!
Reach us at contact@slidesignus.com we will give you best shot!

We are also at Website | Behance | Instagram

Slidesignus
Slidesignus
We Give The Best Presentation Design Shots
Hire Me

More by Slidesignus

View profile
    • Like