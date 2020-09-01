🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Redesigned the existing Blue Fence Real Estate website into something more contemporary and minimal. My main goal for this project was to make the website aesthetically pleasing as well as functional. The colour theme of the website was derived from the brand logo and its name.