Barsha Dey

Blue Fence Real Estate

Barsha Dey
Barsha Dey
  • Save
Blue Fence Real Estate webdesign website concept web design website design website illustration flat minimal web ui
Download color palette

Redesigned the existing Blue Fence Real Estate website into something more contemporary and minimal. My main goal for this project was to make the website aesthetically pleasing as well as functional. The colour theme of the website was derived from the brand logo and its name.

Barsha Dey
Barsha Dey
Like