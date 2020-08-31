Anna Tomova
E-commerce Stream Dashboard

E-commerce Stream Dashboard infographic statistics marketplace desktop app app design ecommerce app streaming app stream dashboard app dashboad streaming ecommerce
Hi guys,
I'm glad to share a new shot. It’s a seller dashboard designed for a streaming tool which displays the general analytics of product sales, stream analytics and order statuses.
I appreciate your feedback and support!

