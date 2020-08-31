bezzziiii

Finance App

bezzziiii
bezzziiii
  • Save
Finance App app design abstract paint illustrator bank money app website dashboad task icon logo design branding web illustration app ux ui money finance
Download color palette

Some other screens from the Finance app i am working on . Hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments! 👋😍

bezzziiii
bezzziiii

More by bezzziiii

View profile
    • Like