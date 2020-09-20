Dashboard UI Kit

Hey guys 🙂

I'm leaving here a screen from one of my premium UI Kits I designed some time ago.

💎 Download this UI Kit:

https://ui8.net/users/pierluigi-giglio?rel=pigi

📹 Free Design Tutorials at my YouTube Channel (over 300+ videos):

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgOoP5NSZ1HA5dgJg2I8k0A?

👉 If I can help in any way related to UI/UX feel free to text me