Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael

Example of a custom map

Michael
Michael
  • Save
Example of a custom map smallbusiness graphicsdesign designer design smartphone phone mobile graphicdesign cellphone identity brandidentity branding brandidentitydesigns brandidentitysystem maps map
Download color palette

Example of a custom map that provides clean and accurate directions and points out the landmarks.
Websites, blogs, social media sites and professional printing are all possible delivery channels.
Add it to your website for a more personalized map rather than linking to one from Google maps.

Check out new work on my Behance profile http://be.net/gallery/95761477/Example-of-a-custom-map

В рамках маркетинговой программы (интернет продвижения и редизайна) фиктивной компании, занимающейся оказанием услуг для малого бизнеса, была подготовлена схема проезда. Эта схема была разработана с учетом особенностей компании и ее клиентов. При подготовке схемы были учтены все предполагаемые места использования этой схемы. А именно брошюры, вебсайт, блог, различные раздаточные материалы.

В этом проекте использовались программы Adobe Photoshop и Adobe Illustrator.

Michael
Michael

More by Michael

View profile
    • Like