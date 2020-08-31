Good for Sale
Peterdraw.co

Crypto Wallet iOS App Design

Peterdraw.co
Peterdraw.co
  • Save
Crypto Wallet iOS App Design payment app banking wallet wallet design template creative design crypto exchange trading app ios app ios apps wallet app design crypto wallet app transaction app user interface ui cryptocurrency finance app banking app wallet ui wallet app crypto wallet

Kripton - Elegant Crypto Wallet iOS Design

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on peterdraw.co
Good for sale
Kripton - Elegant Crypto Wallet iOS Design
Download color palette

Kripton - Elegant Crypto Wallet iOS Design

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on peterdraw.co
Good for sale
Kripton - Elegant Crypto Wallet iOS Design

Modern iOS User Interface design template for a Crypto Wallet app. This template is ideal for Crypto wallet, money transaction, banking app, and any finance app. Make your wallet app design looks stunning and eye-catching using this template. This template includes 34 unique and modern User Interface screens in PSD and Figma format. You can edit and customize easily using Adobe Photoshop and Figma.

--------------------------------------------
Let's get in touch!
---
E-mail: hello@peterdraw.co
Download this template on Our Shop
--------------------------------------------

Peterdraw.co
Peterdraw.co
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Peterdraw.co

View profile
    • Like