Coming Soon page for Cyber Security Company!

Coming Soon page for Cyber Security Company!
Hello Community!

I hope you all had a great weekend! Here is my Coming Soon page shot of the Cyber Security company website from a project that I've done few weeks ago. This website designed for a Cyber Security Company!

I hope you guys will like it! Please do let me know if you guys have any kind of suggestions, I am always open for feedbacks!

Thank you! ❤️

I am always open for new projects!
