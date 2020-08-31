Smart Home Animation

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, friends? Please, welcome our recent attempt to design a SmartHome app! ✌🏼

🏠 On the main screen, you can see a list of rooms and devices.

When you open one of the rooms, you’ll see all the devices linked to it. For example, if you choose Light, you’ll get a list of them. Here the user can turn light on/off, increase or decrease brightness, or set a timer for scheduled light up and down.

📲 The color palette is lean, which keeps in with the minimalistic interface. The app is focused on setting rooms and devices to make the user’s home a smart one.

🏢 One app to control all devices of your home. Sounds well, right?

Created by Julia Vakulenko

