Learning Blender - Low Poly Rocket

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So, I decided to have a look at the CG Cookie website for some more blender tutorials, I wanted to go back to the beginning and really build from the basics, which is something I felt I didn't properly do previously.
This was the result of the first course, I am slowly feeling more confident in modelling in Blender and I can't wait to keep progressing.