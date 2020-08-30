Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matt Doyle

Learning Blender - Low Poly Rocket

So, I decided to have a look at the CG Cookie website for some more blender tutorials, I wanted to go back to the beginning and really build from the basics, which is something I felt I didn't properly do previously.

This was the result of the first course, I am slowly feeling more confident in modelling in Blender and I can't wait to keep progressing.

Voxel Artist and 3D Illustrator

