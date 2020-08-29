Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Giselle

Design Tokens Study

Giselle
Giselle
  • Save
Design Tokens Study variable semantic design tokens hue saturation brightness pallete web colors brand study design system design
Download color palette

Estudando sobre paletas de cores semânticas no curso de Design System & Ops da Meiuca.

Giselle
Giselle

More by Giselle

View profile
    • Like