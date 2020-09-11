Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
School Management Watch App

School Management Watch App
  1. School Management Watch App.png
  2. School Management Watch App - About the project.png
  3. School Management Watch App - Research.png
  4. School Management Watch App - User Persona.png
  5. School Management Watch App - User Flow.png
  6. School Management Watch App - Wireframes.png
  7. School Management Watch App - Thanks Screen.png

Hey Friends👋🏼, 

That is my new project about school management. It was inspired by the real-world problem that every individual faces when he wants to quickly and easily check his grades and upcoming exams, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few taps. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps you with checking your grades and exam dates efficiently and effortlessly in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.

What are your thoughts?
Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

